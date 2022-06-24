Tim Hortons Broughton: Traffic, noise worries over 24/7 plan
Plans to open a fast food chain 24 hours a day seven days a week have run into opposition, with claims it could worsen road safety and noise problems.
Tim Hortons, well known for coffee and doughnuts, opened at the Broughton Shopping Park, Flintshire, in December.
One resident said "boy racers" already use the 30mph road nearby, making it unsafe for pedestrians.
But police and the council have raised no issues with the application, and councillors will discuss it next week.
The drive-thru is already open from 6am to 11pm every day.
In a letter to Flintshire council, one person who lives near the site said: "The reason for this objection is not only the safety of pedestrians as large trucks and lorries park outside my house on the kerb to go there in the evening, making it impossible to walk safely down the street and very unsafe to cross the 30mph road that boy racers use as a racetrack.
"It's also the noise this will cause myself and my family who live opposite this premises."
Concerns have been raised about about alcohol being sold at the restaurant, but the company has made clear that none will be available.
In a report to councillors who are due to decide on the plans, a council official said police had received few reports of crime in the area.
Andrew Farrow, chief officer for planning, environment and economy, said: "North Wales Police were asked to comment on the points made in the letters of representation concerning anti-social behaviour and public order.
"They confirmed that since 2022 there has been one incident relating to Tim Hortons and that was a concern for safety and not actually related to the premises itself.
"The only other event in the area related to an incident at 11pm on McDonald's car park involving two cars and when security was called, but they could not see any cars and did not know of any."
A decision will be made at the licensing sub-committee meeting on Thursday, 30 June.