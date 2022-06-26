Newport boy, 10, missing overnight, prompting police plea
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 10-year-old boy.
Roman Webb, from Newport, was last seen at his home address on Saturday at about 16:45 BST.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white-coloured headphone design on it and dark jeans. Roman has a short build and blonde hair.
Gwent Police has appealed for Roman or anyone who has information about his whereabouts to get in touch.
