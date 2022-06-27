Cladding: Free Wales financial advice scheme launches
People facing serious financial hardship due to problems with cladding on their homes in Wales could get free financial advice.
The Leaseholder Support Scheme allows people to go online to check if they are eligible for help on what the best course of action to take is.
Those who can get help will have the cost of the advice covered in full by the Welsh government.
Part of that may be an offer of a buy-out by the Welsh government.
Mark Thomas, from campaign group Welsh Cladiators, who also is part of the Celestia Action Group, rents out his apartment in Cardiff Bay and said the scheme would probably only help a few people who would be "still left with the problem that the building is unsafe".
"Delighted that the Welsh government is prepared to help some people in distress - sounds like a very long-winded process," he said.
"It does absolutely zero to fix the fundamental problem… still left with the problem that the building is unsafe.
"I think it's going to help a very, very small minority."
Following the 2017 Grenfell Tower tragedy in London, a number of apartment blocks in Wales were found to have fire safety defects and remediation work is yet to be carried out on many of them amid rows over who should pay.
Welsh government ministers have been accused of lacking action over cladding, with leaseholders saying political arguments with the UK government were not helping those living with the problems.
In England, about 40 construction firms have signed a UK government pledge to fund any required fire safety work, but it does not apply to Wales.
The Welsh government has set up a Welsh Building Safety Fund worth £375m and the Leaseholder Support Scheme has gone live on Monday.
To be eligible, the person must be the owner/occupier of the property which is in a building at least 11 metres high, or be what's classed as a "displaced resident".
This is someone who had been forced to leave the property for personal reasons or has become an "accidental landlord" over time.
People can become accidental landlords if, for example, they have to rent their home because they cannot find a buyer, or if they have to move to another area because they have a new job.