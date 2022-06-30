Logan Mwangi murder: Mum, stepdad and teen sentenced
- Published
Related Topics
A mother, stepfather and teenage boy have been given life sentences for murdering five-year-old Logan Mwangi, whose body was dumped in a river
John Cole, 40, will serve a minimum term of 29 years in prison while Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, 31, will serve at least 28 years.
A boy, 14, will serve at least 15 years. All three were convicted of murdering Logan in July 2021.
His body was found in the River Ogmore, near his home in Sarn, Bridgend county.
Cole previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, and Williamson and the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of the same charge, which they denied.