Lola James: Two deny charges relating to two-year-old's death
Two people have denied charges relating to the death of a two-year-old girl.
Lola James suffered a "catastrophic" head injury at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in July 2020, and died four days later.
Kyle Bevan, 30, denied murder, while the toddler's mother Sinead James, 29, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing her death.
They both appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown Court and spoke only to enter their pleas.
Mr Bevan, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, was remanded into custody, while Ms James, of Neyland, Pembrokeshire, was released on conditional bail.
Police were called to the address in Haverfordwest on 17 July 2020 and Lola died four days later at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in Cardiff.
Judge Thomas said a four-week trial was likely to take place in 2023.