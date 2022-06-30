Lucas Munslow: Baby died day after Glan Clwyd Hospital discharge
- Published
A nine-month-old boy was sent home from hospital a day before he died from bacterial meningitis, a coroner's court has heard.
A hearing into the death of Lucas Munslow from Flint heard he was discharged from Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan on 17 May, 2019.
He died the following evening.
The coroner John Gittins said a full inquest was needed to establish whether there were "potential missed opportunities" in Lucas's care.
The pre-inquest hearing was told he had been seen by medical staff at Glan Clwyd's emergency department.
His condition worsened after he was sent home.
Lucas' parents were at the administrative hearing in Ruthin.
The full inquest is likely to last two days, but a date for the hearing to be held later this year has not been set.