Logan Mwangi: Why murderer Craig Mulligan can be named
- Published
A judge has ruled that a 14-year-old boy who murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi can now be publicly named.
Craig Mulligan's name was revealed after a judge's ruling, following his sentencing to at least 15 years.
In her ruling on the anonymity order, Mrs Justice Jefford said "there is a significant gap in any understanding of this case" if Mulligan was not named.
During the trial, Mulligan could not be identified publicly due to reporting restrictions because of his age.
The man who raised him, John Cole, 40, will serve a minimum term of 29 years in prison while Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, 31, will serve at least 28 years.
A joint media application by the BBC, News UK, Associated Newspapers Ltd, Reach PLC, and ITN was put in to challenge the restriction in place under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999.
It allows anonymity to any young person involved in a criminal case until they reach the age of 18.
Mulligan was not biologically related to any of the other three people involved in the case: Logan, Cole or Williamson.
Cardiff Crown Court heard that Cole had raised him since he was nine months old and considered himself a father figure.
Cole had fought for parental responsibility of Mulligan from January 2021 and got custody of him that summer.
Mulligan moved into the family home on 26 July, just five days before Logan was found dead.
During the trial, the prosecution said his moving into the house was like "putting a lit match into a powder keg".
Earlier this year, the trial at Cardiff Crown Court heard witness statements from the foster family who cared for Mulligan during the first half of 2021 and spoke of being "terrified" of him and referred to him as a "monster".
The family said Mulligan never called Logan by his name, referring to him as "the five-year-old", and on a number of occasions said he wanted to kill the boy.
One of the family members also described how the 14-year-old asked other children if he could play "murder games" with them and "put them in black bags".
She said Mulligan "was always talking about killing people because of his gaming" and it made her feel "unnerved" and "uncomfortable".
One of the family members also said Mulligan was "completely obsessed" with Cole, who he looked up to "as a god".