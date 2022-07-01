Barristers' strike delays 'racist podcast' trial
The trial of a man accused of making racist podcasts has been delayed by almost 10 months by the barristers' strike.
James Allchurch, 50, of Gelli, Pembrokeshire, denies 15 charges of distributing a recording to stir up racial hatred.
The Swansea Crown Court trial was halted on Friday, its third day, due to the UK-wide industrial action.
The jury was discharged and a new trial is due to start on 20 March 2023.
Mr Allchurch has been given unconditional bail.
On Thursday it was confirmed the strike action by barristers would continue.
The row is over the level of pay given by the UK government to ensure suspects who cannot afford lawyers are properly advised and represented.