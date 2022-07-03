M4 Newport and Cardiff crash closures cause hold-ups
A crash has closed part of the M4 in Newport with motorists warned to expected delays.
It is affecting traffic between Junction 24 Coldra and Junction 25 Caerleon, Traffic Wales has said.
Westbound vehicles are being turned around and taken off the carriageway via the Junction 24 entry slip, according to traffic analysts Inrix.
South Wales Police said a separate crash had closed Junction 30 at Cardiff Gate, affecting eastbound traffic.
Road Closed #M4 🛑#M4 travelling Westbound between J24 Coldra to J25 Caerleon.— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) July 3, 2022
⛔All lanes are currently closed following a collision.
Emergency services en route.
Expect delays if you're travelling in the area.
Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/tJpu1JqUKJ
