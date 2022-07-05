Covid Wales: Masks back at more hospitals as cases rise
- Published
Face masks have been reintroduced at more hospitals in Wales following a rise in Covid cases.
Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, has gone further by reinstating a temporary ban on visits to patients.
People are also asked to attend outpatient clinics alone at Withybush.
Cardiff and Vale health board and Hywel Dda health board in west and mid Wales have become the latest to reintroduce widespread use of masks.
Aneurin Bevan and Cwm Taf Morgannwg, both in south Wales, asked people to wear masks at their hospitals last month, as did with Betsi Cadwaladr health board which covers the north, and Swansea Bay health board.
On Monday evening, Aneurin Bevan also issued a plea for people to stay away from its hospitals unless "absolutely necessary" due to "extreme pressure".
Aneurin Bevan did not mention Covid as a reason for this latest appeal.
Aneurin Bevan, which covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport, Torfaen and south Powys, said the emergency department at The Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran "remains very busy".
Aneurin Bevan asked people to attend only if they have "a life-threatening illness or serious injury". Anyone with a less serious issue is asked to visit a minor injury unit in Newport, Abergavenny, Ystrad Mynach, or Ebbw Vale.
'Reduce the risk'
Hywel Dda encouraged staff and contractors to have a lateral flow test, and report the result, twice a week.
"We have made the decision to reinforce these measures at Withybush Hospital to reduce the risk to our patients and staff," said Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience.
"We can all continue to take protective measures to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 to protect vulnerable people and the NHS.
A designated partner can attend antenatal appointments or scans at Withybush Hospital midwifery-led unit and any visits considered necessary through agreement with a ward sister or charge nurse.
Powys Teaching Health board has required visitors to wear face masks for some time.