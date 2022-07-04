Jack Lis: MP wants Dangerous Dogs Act overhauled after boy's death
- Published
An MP is calling for a change in the law on dangerous dogs, which could see the return of the dog licence.
Caerphilly's Wayne David believes the Dangerous Dogs Act should be overhauled following the death of Jack Lis, 10, in his constituency last November.
Jack was killed by an American Bully, a breed not covered by the act.
Mr David is to lead a Commons debate on Thursday. He plans to call for tougher sentences for those convicted of offences.
"The Dangerous Dogs Act lists only four banned breeds, but many dogs are now crossbreeds, so this is not an appropriate way to approach the issue," he said.
"We need more control over animal husbandry, control of dogs and ownership, and licensing needs to be looked at again."
Jack died following the attack by a dog named Beast at a house in Caerphilly on 8 November, 2021.
Brandon Hayden, 19, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting owning or being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.
Amy Salter, 29, of Trethomas, Caerphilly, was jailed for three years for the same offence.
Mr David said sentencing guidelines needed to change.
He said: "These sentences were inadequate. The law is weak and inappropriate."