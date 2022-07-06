Wimbledon 2022: Cameron Norrie's Welsh heritage
- Published
It's the time of year for strawberries and cream, and hoping for a Brit to lift the Wimbledon trophy.
But as this year's championship reaches its peak there's even more reason for Welsh fans to be glued to every rally.
Cameron Norrie, who will face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, has strong Welsh connections.
The 26-year-old's mother Helen comes from Cardiff, so Wales has a good shout to claim him as one of its own... right?
Norrie is the first British man to reach the Wimbledon singles semis since Andy Murray in 2016, and the first British player since Johanna Konta in 2017.
Rapid rise
On Friday he will play top seed Djokovic, who is chasing a fourth successive title and a seventh in total at the All England Club.
Born in South Africa and raised in New Zealand, Norrie, who is ranked 12th in the world, has enjoyed a rapid rise up the rankings in the past couple of years.
His mother Helen, is from Wales and his father, David, is Scottish.
Speaking ahead of his big game against Djokovic on Friday, Bronwen Norrie, his sister, explained the family's Welsh ties.
"My mother's parents (Glyn and Joan Williams) lived in Cardiff until their mid-30s," she said.
"My grandfather worked for the Western Mail in Cardiff, but he, my grandmother and the rest of the family emigrated to South Africa."
In 2011, when he was 16, Cameron moved to London with his family, and since then he has represented Britain.
Although the Williams family left for South Africa (and then New Zealand), Cameron and Bronwen still have family in Wales.
"My great-uncle, Ralph Williams, still lives in Wales and we are going to see him when we can."
"Sport is extremely important to us as a family - we all love watching and playing sport," she said.
"My mother runs almost every day, and my father cycles and plays tennis."
Excelled in many different sports
Cameron, known as Cam, excelled in many different sports during his childhood in New Zealand, but a decision had to be made and tennis was chosen.
"Cam played many different sports growing up - cricket, football, athletics and tennis", explained Bronwen.
"But he had to choose the one sport he liked the most when he started to get a little older as he didn't have enough time to do all the sports and at a high level - so he chose tennis."
His biggest win so far was the Indian Wells Masters in 2021.
Norrie is still keen on many other sports - a keen fan of the New Zealand All Blacks in rugby union, the South Sydney Rabbitohs in rugby league, and Newcastle United Football Club.
Does his mixed background make it difficult to pick a team to support when the Welsh rugby team face New Zealand?
"Although we are aware of our Welsh heritage, it could not be said that there is a difficult decision to make for Cam between Wales and the All Blacks," said Bronwen.
The schedule for a professional tennis player can be extremely busy, with a lot of traveling and hotel stays.
"The disadvantages are that he has to make some sacrifices and he doesn't get to see his loved ones as often as he would like.
"But the advantages are that he gets to compete, travel the world and do a job he loves every day with a great team behind him," said Bronwen.