Gwynedd paramedic killed by tree he was cutting, inquest hears
A 57-year-old paramedic died when a tree he was cutting fell on him, an inquest has heard.
Robin Parry Jones, from Pwllheli in Gwynedd, had been cutting the tree for a friend on one of his days off work.
The tree, at a property on a road between Llanystumdwy and Criccieth, fell and pinned Mr Jones on 23 June.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene but died before he could be taken to hospital.
A post mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was asphyxia caused by the tree falling on him.
Opening an inquest into his death, coroner Kate Sutherland said Mr Jones had been cutting the tree from the early hours of the morning.
"But that evening at around 21:40 BST, he was found pinned underneath a tree in a large field by a passer by who was walking their dog," she said.
"He wasn't working that day, and had permission of the landowner to be cutting the tree."
Further investigations will now take place into the circumstances of his death and the inquest was adjourned to a future date.