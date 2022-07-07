Cardiff: Teenagers left with life-threatening injuries after crash
Two teenagers have been left with life-threatening injuries following a crash.
A white Peugeot Partner van left the carriageway on New Road, Rumney, Cardiff and hit a tree at 01:00 BST on 7 July.
A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were taken to University Hospital Wales.
South Wales Police said the road was closed for a number of hours whilst investigation work was carried out.
They added that they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, has relevant dashcam footage or saw the vehicle being driven prior to the incident.