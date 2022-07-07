Boris Johnson: People in Wales react to resignation
The views of Conservatives generally divide opinion in Wales, but there seems to be widespread agreement on one point.
It is time for Boris Johnson to go.
After almost three years and, under huge pressure from his MPs, he has resigned as prime minister.
On the nation's streets, many people reacted with joy to the decision, with some saying he should have gone long ago, describing his last few months as a "car crash".
"I've just bought two fresh cream cakes which I'll have with a glass of bubbly this evening to celebrate," said Margaret in Bridgend.
"Sleaze, corruption, inadequate and self-serving. He's a lying toe rag. They're all tarred with the same brush, the sooner we have an election the better."
However, some were not quite as scathing, such as Keith Evans from Carmarthen.
He said: "When I first saw him, I liked him. I thought he was a character and a brave man. He got Brexit done and Covid must have been hard.
"But the Pincher allegation… that was the icing on the cake, he had to go."
Mr Johnson assumed power in July 2019 and in December that year his party had a good general election performance in Wales - doubling their total of MPs from seven to 14.
Bridgend was one of the seats the party won from Labour, but it was difficult to find any positivity on Thursday morning, even among Tory supporters.
Andrew Sinnott said: "I'm relieved he's resigned, he's a bit of a buffoon. Best get rid of him, and I voted Conservative last time round.
"I've been conservative most of my life and my family the same, always voted Tory, but not any longer. It's a big change. His moral issues, he's no example to the youngsters."
Mr Sinnott believes it is time for a change, adding: "Whoever is best for the country, and at the moment, unfortunately, that might be Labour. "
David Thomas said "hooray, hooray I'm fed up of the lies" while Malcolm Hill from North Connelly added: "It's about time."
Meryl Morris from Pontycymmer agreed, saying: "Good, good, about time. He should have gone months ago. He's done nothing. He's the biggest liar we've had in government."
James Graham, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, said "he's lost it", adding: "My first opinion on him was he was a happy-go-lucky kind of bloke and he could offer something different than other politicians in the past, but I believe he just went back on all that."
In the past couple of days, many Welsh Tories have resigned from governmental roles including Ynys Mon's Virginia Crosbie, Montgomeryshire's Craig Williams, Vale of Clwyd's James Davies and Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones.
On Wednesday evening, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said he had "no other option" but to go, with his likely replacement David Davies making clear he would not take the job.
In Swansea, even people who do not usually follow politics, such as Sophie Lee, 31, agreed "it's time for him to go".
She said: "It's one thing after another with him and it's setting a bad example so he should go, no point fighting it."
At the Hiatus clothes shop on the city's Brynymor Road, Amy Convery, 32, believes what happens in the government has been a distraction from dealing with the real issues facing the country.
"It just feels like it's never for us, it's always about their little politics in their little world, that comes first for them. It's just a bit sad really."
Her colleague Jack Cotterill, 44, said his main thought was Mr Johnson's leadership had set "a terrible democratic example".
"It couldn't come at a worse time when you do need a very steady leader because we're in such economic times and in terms of security," he added.
"There's so much distraction when there's a cost of living crisis and security crisis, we feel it in our industry when we have the cost of living going up and businesses costs."
Sue Marshall, from Ely, Cardiff, said simply "wow", adding: "At the same time good because it has been a car crash for the last few months.
"He should have shown more respect for the country and his party."