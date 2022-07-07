Port Talbot solicitor in court charged with attempted murder
A solicitor has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder one of the directors of his own firm.
Kevin Lane, 65, was arrested at his home after a 999 call saying a man had suffered a serious knife wound.
Solicitor Rory McCreesh, 31, a director of Lane's company in Port Talbot, was found injured at the scene in Baglan, Neath Port Talbot.
He was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury and has since been discharged.
Mr Lane later appeared before Swansea magistrates where he was remanded in custody.
"Kevin Lane, aged 65, from Baglan, Port Talbot, has been charged with attempt[ed] murder and has been remanded into custody," Det Insp Gareth Jones, of South Wales Police said.
"Both parties are known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened."
Mr Lane set up his successful firm 32 years ago and has offices in two converted terraced houses in the town centre.
The company says it has a "real connection" with the community and sponsors local football and rugby teams as well as supporting charities.
Its website states Mr McCreesh qualified as a solicitor in 2016 after studying law at Cardiff University.
It says outside of work he plays football in the Welsh League Division 1 and coaches the Boys Club of Wales under-17 side.
The company's offices are still open for business and Mr McCreesh has returned to work. Lane & Co declined to comment about the stabbing and Mr Lane's court appearance.
Mr Lane was remanded in custody and will appear at Swansea Crown Court on 25 July.