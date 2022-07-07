Kyle Walley death: Jury discharged in fatal Snapchat stabbing trial
- Published
The jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man at his home has been discharged.
Mark Harley Jones, also 19, of Chester Road, Wrexham, was on trial at Mold Crown Court for the fatal attack on Kyle Walley.
He has admitted killing Mr Walley but denies murder.
Mr Walley died on his kitchen floor in Rhosymedre, Wrexham, as he prepared to watch the Euro 2021 final on TV.
Video was filmed just before the fatal attack and posted on social media platform Snapchat, the jury at Mold Crown Court was told earlier this week.