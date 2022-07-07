Llanelli woman jailed for taking 150 driving tests for others
- Published
A woman who took about 150 theory and practical tests for other drivers has been jailed for eight months.
Inderjeet Kaur, 29, of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, admitted taking the tests between 2018 and 2020.
Police said she was taking tests for people who had difficulty with English.
Swansea Crown Court heard suspicion grew at test centres that Kaur was impersonating other people and the police were tipped off.
Kaur took the tests in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London.
Det Ch Insp Steven Maloney said Kaur's crimes were motivated by greed.
"Frauds such as these pose significant risks to the general public," he said.
Caroline Hicks of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said fraudulently-gained test passes could be cancelled.
She added: "Driving and theory tests exist to help ensure people have the correct knowledge, skills and attitude to drive on our roads. Circumventing the tests puts lives in danger."