Boris Johnson's behaviour was irrational - top Welsh Tory
- Published
Boris Johnson's behaviour was irrational at times, the president of the Welsh Conservatives has said.
Ex-MP Lord Byron Davies said Downing Street had been dysfunctional and the sooner Mr Johnson goes, the better.
Lord Davies added that the Conservatives should look at getting a new leader in place quickly.
It comes after Mr Johnson stood down as the leader of the party but said he planned to stay on as prime minister until the autumn.
Lord Davies said the damage to the party had been building for months and this week was a culmination of bad management and irrational behaviour.
He added: "We are where we are and we must deal with it and hopefully work hard to make sure we win the next general election because the alternative I have to say is not very good at all.
"I think we have an excellent manifesto to deliver and we need to get on with it."
Lord Davies, who was a South West Wales member of the Welsh assembly (now the Welsh Parliament), and MP for Gower, said the prime minister should go now.
He had spoken with a few MPs who felt in a very uncomfortable position having him as leader.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, the peer said the "writing was on the wall and it was time for Boris Johnson to go".
"I don't think that Boris Johnson would win another election, I mean you only have to look at what happened in the by-elections.
Lord Davies said he had not decided who he wanted as the next party leader and would wait to see who would come forward.
"I am looking for leadership, someone who can manage. I think it is that quality of leadership and management that can organise Number 10 and can lead the party."
Ben Lake, Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion, said his overriding impression was just how much of a shambles it had been.
"I am without a doubt he should go, he should have gone earlier, he has left the government in a state and rudderless."
Rhondda Labour MP Chris Bryant said he thought it was a disgrace, adding: "I still feel very cross, finally when the wind was changing, all of those ministers suddenly decided to pull him down when they defended him.
"They are all in it, they are complicit in it, he is a disgrace prime minister and he should have already gone - he hasn't even resigned."