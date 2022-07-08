Covid in Wales: Can you still get free lateral flow tests? Published 20 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Rapid tests are free for people in Wales with symptoms until 31 July

With Covid-19 cases again on the rise in Wales, what is happening with lateral flow tests (LFTs) for people who want to find out if they are infected?

Despite the ending of all Covid restrictions in Wales, the Welsh government kept free lateral flow tests for people with Covid symptoms until the end of July.

The chief medical officer for Wales, Dr Sir Frank Atherton, has said the continued availability of free LFTs to symptomatic people, which cost the government £1m, "should make a difference".

But Covid cases have continued to go up in Wales, as they have in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland where free mass testing was ended sooner.

How can you get a free LFT?

If you live in Wales and you think you have Covid you can order a rapid test online and have it delivered to your home. If you still qualify, you may be able to order LFTs online if you have an NHS login, or by calling 119. The LFT kit will be mailed to you. People who are eligible for community Covid drug treatments because they're at higher risk if they catch Covid are being sent LFTs to keep at home in case they develop symptoms.

Image source, Getty Images

What happens when LFTs stop being free at the end of July?

People in Wales will have to turn to private providers, as has been the case in England and Scotland since 1 April and in Northern Ireland since the end of June. Some groups will still be able to get free tests, including frontline NHS staff, care home residents and workers and hospital patients.

Can I buy LFTs now if I'm not eligible for a free one?

Yes. High street chemists and online pharmacies charge about £2 per test.

The UK government has a list of private test providers.

However, you cannot report the result of a privately-bought LFT on the UK government website.

Image source, PA Media

How much do they cost?

High street pharmacies charge about £2 per test, while a kit with multiple tests goes for about £20.

What does a positive test look like?

You are positive if you see the results section of the test strip shows two red lines. In particular, you should see thick red lines beside both the C and T markers on the test.

Image source, Science Photo Library

What happens if there is a faint line?

The UK government recommendation is that even if the lines on your test are faint, it is still considered to be a positive and you should take appropriate action.

How do you submit the results?