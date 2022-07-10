Swansea: Two arrests after Fabian Way cyclist, 16, injured
Two people have been arrested after a 16-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash with a car.
A woman, aged 39, and a man, 38, were detained after the collision on Fabian Way, Swansea, and remain in custody.
It happened at about 14:30 BST on Saturday near the SA1 and Port Tennant junction, with South Wales Police officers closing the road for six hours to investigate.
The 16-year-old is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.
Police asked any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage to contact them.