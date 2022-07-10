Richard Burton's overgrown grave in Switzerland restored
- Published
Hollywood legend Richard Burton's grave has been restored to its former glory after slipping into disrepair.
Philip Jennings decided to smarten it up after reading in a newspaper how it had become overgrown.
After getting permission, work began on the site in Celigny, Switzerland.
Mr Jennings, who is from Cardiff but lives in Switzerland, his wife Birgit and mum Maureen weeded the area, scrubbed the headstone and planted red and white flowers.
Mr Jennings, a director of the Centre for Sport and Human Rights, said: "I read the local paper and it said something like Richard Burton's grave 'has gone to oblivion' or words to that effect - the forgotten man.
"As well as his grave Peter Ustinov's and Audrey Hepburn's graves are here, and they look beautiful. But Richard Burton's was looking sad, ignored and covered in moss."
Mr Jennings mum was visiting from Llanrumney and he said to her: "Mam, let's go and see with our own eyes, we can't stand for this."
That afternoon they began fixing it.
Mr Jennings said. "I don't know the Welsh family at all and I don't mean any disrespect to them, it would be nice for them to know there's a Welsh guy locally and there may be dates where they might want flowers on the grave.
"He died in August, for instance, if they want flowers on that day."
Burton, who grew up in Pontrhydyfen, Neath Port Talbot, died in 1984 aged 58.
Mr Jennings said a gardener and friend of Burton used to tend the grave, but he died before the Covid pandemic.
"Richard Burton is a Welsh icon, a Welsh star and his story is really rags-to-riches," Mr Jennings said.
"I felt a sense of responsibility, it made me a bit angry and shows to people we do care, we are a nation where culture means so much to us."
The clean-up was intended as an act of goodwill, he said.
"Where Richard Burton is buried you can hear a brook. There are trees which shade the area, it's very rich, humid and green," he said.
"You feel like you are in Wales."