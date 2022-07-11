Weather: Met Office warns of Wales 'exceptionally' high temperatures
- Published
The east of Wales is likely to see "exceptionally high" temperatures this week, the Met Office has warned.
"Temperatures will build again later this week... likely peaking on Sunday and Monday," the agency said.
It expects temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius in many areas affected by its weather warning.
The period of hot weather is expected to continue into the early part of next week.
In Wales, the heat warning applies to Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend. Caerphilly, Cardiff, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.
People are advised to make substantial changes to daily routines to cope with the heat.
The cumulative effects of warm nights and hot days could lead to serious illness, not just for the most vulnerable the Met Office warned.
"Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays," the Met Office said.
It also warned of a greater risk of water safety incidents as significantly more people visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers.
Ffin Jones, a senior lifeguard for the RNLI at Langland Bay, Swansea, warned some beaches can look calm, but underneath there are very strong currents.
"So people should probably be aware of that," he said, "especially if they're coming down for the day with the kids."
People are advised to find out about the specific dangers of a beach, he said. They also need to be aware of the risk of cold shock and check the water temperature. "You might find it quite hard to swim and quite hard to breathe," Mr Jones said.
He also advised strongly against jumping off rocks.
"Here we have a lot of rocks and very strong rip currents which aren't always obvious."
In Prestatyn, Denbighshire, holidaymakers were making the most of the hot weather on Monday.
'Why go abroad?'
"The weather is really good. We've been sunbathing and having a walk on the beach," said Victoria Lees from Manchester.
She is staying at a caravan park for a few days with her five-year old daughter Beau to "see what Wales has to offer".
Katy Bincham and her mum Margaret Wager, both from Dyserth, a few miles from Prestatyn, said they felt lucky to live in the area.
"I thought: why not come down before the school holidays start and try and have a bit of free time?", Ms Bincham said.
Ms Wager said they planned to to come to the beach as much as possible this summer.
"Everything's here. The beach is really clean," she said. "Who wants to go abroad when you've got this?"