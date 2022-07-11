Llanhilleth: Two people injured in dog attack inside house
Two people have been injured in a dog attack inside a house in Blaenau Gwent.
Police were called to the property in Llanhilleth, Blaenau Gwent, at around 14:30 GMT on Sunday.
A 37-year-old woman received non life-threatening injuries to her neck, while a 34-year-old man has an arm injury.
The dog was contained within the property before being taken, by officers, to a vet to be put down, Gwent Police said.
The ambulance service said two people were taken to the Grange hospital for treatment.