Pontypool: Headteacher urges pupils not to gather at quarry where teen died
- Published
Friends of a teenage boy who died after falling into a quarry have been urged not to gather at the spot where he fell.
The 15-year-old died on the evening of 6 July after the incident near Limekiln Road, in Abersychan, Torfaen.
Headteacher at Abersychan School sent a letter urging pupils and parents not to gather at the top of the quarry to pay tribute to him.
A 14-year-old girl was also injured and remains in a critical condition.
Writing to parents, Phil Collins, asked pupils not to gather for any remembrance event for obvious safety reasons.
He added that staff and pupils were being supported, and their "thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family and friends of those affected by the tragic incident".
Thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time, Abersychan School continue to send their thoughts and prayers to the families, friends and the local community ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jVcO4V94dv— Abersychan School (@Abersychansch) July 11, 2022
The quarry has been disused for some time.