Barry: Three bailed after imitation firearm incident
- Published
A weapon seized after armed police were sent to a house in Vale of Glamorgan was an imitation firearm, police have confirmed.
Residents were told to stay indoors after reports of a man with a weapon in Maes-Yr-Ysgol, Barry, on Tuesday, 12 July.
Three men were arrested in connection with the incident.
South Wales Police said they had since been released on bail.
The force thanked the community for their understanding during the incident.
The three men who have been bailed were a 29-year-old man from Llandeyrn, who was arrested for possession of a firearm and criminal damage.
A 28-year-old man from Splott, Cardiff and a 33-year-old man from Fairwater, Cardiff were arrested for possession of a firearm.