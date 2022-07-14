Pembroke Dock: Inquest into sea death of boy, 11, opens

Zac died the day afer getting into difficulty in the sea

An inquest into the death of an 11-year old boy after an incident off the Pembrokeshire coast has been opened.

Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, was rescued from the sea at West Angle Bay on 1 July.

The inquest was told that at 21:00 BST, the coastguard was alerted to reports that someone had been swept to sea from nearby rocks.

Zac was airlifted to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen and then to University of Wales Hospital, Cardiff.

Zac died in hospital a day after being rescued from the sea at Angle Beach

He died the following day.

The inquest was opened and adjourned pending a full investigation.

