Pembroke Dock: Inquest into sea death of boy, 11, opens
An inquest into the death of an 11-year old boy after an incident off the Pembrokeshire coast has been opened.
Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, was rescued from the sea at West Angle Bay on 1 July.
The inquest was told that at 21:00 BST, the coastguard was alerted to reports that someone had been swept to sea from nearby rocks.
Zac was airlifted to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen and then to University of Wales Hospital, Cardiff.
He died the following day.
The inquest was opened and adjourned pending a full investigation.