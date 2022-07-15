Renters in Wales 'at risk' as new electrical checks law delayed
- Published
Renters are being put at risk due to a delay in new laws that would protect them, a charity has said.
The Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016, was set to come into force on 15 July, but has been delayed by six months.
Electrical Safety First said the delay leaves people who rent at greater risk from electrical hazards in the home.
The Welsh government said it wanted to ensure landlords had enough time to make the necessary preparations.
The delay means laws protecting renters from dangerous electrics will not come into force until December 2021, affecting tenants in both private and social rented sectors.
A grace period for compliance of one year will begin from the new date of implementation of the law in December, which is designed to allow landlords time to carry out the checks to comply.
Landlords who fail to comply face renters being legally permitted to withhold rent payments.
Under the new laws, landlords of both private and social rented properties will have to undertake electrical safety checks of their property once every five years.
Electrical Safety First chief executive Lesley Rudd said: "This unnecessary delay in the law has left hundreds of thousands of renters across Wales facing potential dangers in their homes.
"Wales remains the only nation in Britain yet to implement five-yearly electrical safety checks for private renters, the delay to this vital change in the law will leave them at unnecessary risk."
Ms Rudd urged the Welsh government to press ahead with the introduction of the law.
A recent investigation by the charity across England showed the same safety laws for private renters led to thousands of dangerous faults being identified in rented homes.
Some of the faults hazards posed an immediate risk to the tenant, including access to live wires and plug sockets that could cause fire and electric shocks.
The charity is urging landlords in Wales to comply with the forthcoming changes to the law, regardless of Welsh government's delay.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "This type of large reform happens very rarely and we want to do all we can to get things right for tenants.
"Between providing support for those fleeing Ukraine and dealing with Covid recovery, social landlords are under unprecedented pressure, and that is why we took the decision to postpone implementation for a relatively short period.
"We understand this delay will be frustrating, but it is important we recognise the scale of the work that is required, and that we allow enough time for us to get it right."