Menai Strait: Safety code launch after waterbike death
- Published
Waterbike and powerboat owners are being asked to adopt a new code of conduct, two years after a woman was killed in a boating accident.
Jane Walker, 52, from Staffordshire, died after her boat was hit by a waterbike on Anglesey's Menai Strait in August 2020.
An investigation called on the island's council to improve water safety in the area.
The new code calls for respect for everyone using the Strait.
Thousands of people flock to the stretch of water separating the island from the mainland every year - from paddleboarders and kayakers to powerboats and those riding waterbikes.
But the fatal accident in 2020 led to calls from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch for changes to the way the Strait is policed.
In response, Angelsey council has insisted all powered craft using the Strait are now registered, with discounts for those with marine boating qualifications.
"This is a very busy stretch of water especially during the summer months so we were keen to work with partners to develop a code of conduct which has some important messages around being responsible on the water," said Carwyn Elias Jones, who is responsible for leisure and tourism in Anglesey council's cabinet.
The five point code calls for:
- Respect for other users and the Menai Strait environment, including wildlife
- Sticking to speed limits on the water
- Keeping wave wakes to a minimum
- Limiting noise levels, especially around wildlife habitats
- Enjoy the Strait, through shared responsibility to ensure the area is safe
The code has been developed in partnership with users, businesses and marine experts.
Phill Scott, who runs adventure boat company Rib Ride on the Strait, is one of those who has backed the new code.
"We are out on the water everyday with our customers who are always amazed by the wildlife and the beautiful setting of the Menai Strait," he said.
"But it is a challenging stretch of water and should be treated with respect - so we fully support the launch of this new code and look forward to seeing the benefits in they way people approach the water."