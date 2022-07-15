Weather warning: Severe sunburn for sunscreen wearer
A mum has warned parents to be diligent about using sun cream on their children after her 10-year-old son was badly sunburnt.
Rhian Wyn Lane, from Porthmadog, Gwynedd, said her son Owi was playing in a paddling pool and wearing sun cream all day.
But when he woke up the following morning he was sick and had severe sunburn on his shoulders and back.
One doctor said not using high-quality sun cream can lead to sunburns.
Rhian said her children "were in and out of the pool all day... they often put on sun cream, but it wasn't enough".
"It doesn't matter what factor sun cream you put on, you can still get burned," she added.
"I did suggest he put on a t-shirt because it started to get really hot but Owi refused. I think Owi has definitely learned his lesson."
Five days later the burned skin turned into painful blisters.
"I was going to go to school, but I threw up," Owi said. "It's mega painful, you can't sleep on [the blisters]. I popped about five of them during the night."
He said he will wear a t-shirt when out in the sun in future.
"I thought it was just a swimming pool and you couldn't burn so bad there," he added.
His mum Rhian reminded other parents of the dangers of playing in the sun.
"You think you're doing your best for your children, putting on sun cream all the time because they're in and out of the water, but it wasn't enough," she said.
She put photos of Owi's burnt skin on Facebook "to remind people how important it is not just to put sun cream on, but to check the bottles."
Experts said children should be wearing sun cream that is at least factor 30 or higher.
Dr Hywel Dafydd, a consultant who specialises in plastic surgery in Cardiff, warns about the long-term danger of sunburn.
"Over the past two weeks we have seen 30 children asking for help after burning in the sun," he said. "During the same period last year, we only had five.
"So more children have already suffered this year. When it comes to long-term damage skin cancer is getting more prevalent year on year, so the long-term effects are increasing."
An amber weather warning is in place between Sunday and Tuesday, as parts of Wales could reach 30C (86F).
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it is "anxious" about an expected rise in emergency calls.
The service's director of operations told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast activity was up 10% during the last five days, compared to the cooler week before,
"What makes us anxious is if you look back to July last year we had a heat wave back then as well the month resulted in a 17% uplift in activity compared to the July before," Lee Brooks said. "So we are expecting a busy time."
Mr Brooks said there has been a notable rise in life-threatening emergencies related to breathing problems and chest pain.
"Cardiovascular conditions can be exacerbated by heat and we are already seeing that," he explained
"We absolutely want people to get the best time they can in our summer period… [which] can sometimes feel short and we want people to enjoy themselves," he said. "But equally we want people to do that responsibly and not add to an already very pressured service."