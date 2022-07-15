Conwy: Paddleboarder dies in beach incident
A paddleboarder has died following an incident on a beach.
North Wales Police said a group of paddleboarders got into difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach at about 22:14 BST on Thursday.
Two people were taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor where one of them died.
The local coroner has been informed, police said, and specialist officers will be supporting the family of the deceased.
Welsh Ambulance Service said it received a call at 22.25 BST.
"We responded with four emergency ambulances, and two rapid response vehicles, along with coastguard in assistance and the Coastguards Rescue 936 helicopter," said a spokesperson.