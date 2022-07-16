Neath: Murder probe after man dies following street assault
- Published
A man is being questioned on suspicion of murder after a 47-year-old died following an incident near a nightclub, police say.
South Wales Police said the man was assaulted on Commercial Street, Neath, at about 00:50 on Friday.
He was taken to hospital but died on Saturday morning.
A 34-year-old man is being held on suspicion of his murder, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Mark Lewis said the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, and the family of the man who died was being supported by officers.
"It is vital that we speak to anybody who may have information about what happened during the early hours of Friday 15 July, and I am urging anybody who has not yet spoken to police to make contact," he said.
