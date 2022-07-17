Neath nightclub murder probe: Victim named as Matthew Thomas
- Published
A man who died after being attacked near a nightclub has been named as Matthew Thomas.
The 47-year-old, from Neath, was assaulted close to The Arch nightclub, on Commercial Street, Neath Port Talbot, at about 00:50 BST on Friday, South Wales Police said.
He was taken to hospital but died on Saturday morning.
The force said a 34-year-old man, from Hampshire, had been charged with murder.
He will appear before Swansea Magistrates' Court on Monday.
South Wales Police said Mr Thomas' family had been asked to be left alone to grieve in peace and were being supported by specially trained officers.
The force has appealed for anyone who may have been at or near the Arch Bar and Nightclub at around the time of the incident to contact the police.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.