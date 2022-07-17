Holyhead: Couple thrown from out-of-control speedboat
A couple had to be rescued after being thrown from an out-of-control speedboat off Anglesey.
Rescuers pulled the pair from the water out of the way of their 18ft speedboat, which was circling close to them "at speed" past Holyhead Breakwater on Saturday.
The man was sent to hospital with serious leg injuries, including lacerations and a suspected broken leg.
Holyhead lifeboat coxswain Tony Price said the couple had been "unlucky".
The RNLI were called to the incident at around 13:30 BST after reports that the man and woman had been flung from the vessel - which they owned - into the water.
The pair where rescued from the water by people in another boat, before the lifeboat arrived.
In a statement posted on their Facebook page, Holyhead RNLI said the man was in "considerable pain" and the all-weather lifeboat was launched to bring pain relief and first aid.
As the speedboat started to run out of fuel, a member of the rescue team managed to climb onboard and activate the kill cord, before it was towed to shore.
The man was taken to hospital with lacerations to his upper right leg, and a suspected broken lower leg, and was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd by ambulance.
The woman was assessed and given advice but she did not need hospital treatment.
'Good Samaritans'
Mr Price said: "They had owned the boat for some time, and it seemed that a steering failure as the boat increased speed had caused the boat to veer out of control, throw the two occupants against the craft's upper steel work and top sides, and then throw them overboard.
"Luckily a nearby good Samaritan vessel had managed to get them out of the water, and we were able to treat them using our equipment and skilled volunteers, until we passed them over to the care of the ambulance service."