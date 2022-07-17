Ryan Jones: Messages of support following dementia diagnosis
- Published
Grand Slam winning rugby captain Ryan Jones will always be a superhero, an MP says, after he was diagnosed with early onset dementia.
The 41-year-old former Wales and British Lions forward said he felt like his "world was falling apart", adding "I lived 15 years of my life like a superhero and I'm not".
He said he had received the diagnosis of probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in December 2021.
Messages of support have poured in.
Jones won 75 caps for Wales between 2004 and 2014 and also played in three Tests for the British and Irish Lions.
In an interview with the Sunday Times he said specialists had told him he was one of the worst cases they had seen, adding that he did not know what the future holds.
"I am a product of an environment that is all about process and human performance," he added.
"I'm not able to perform like I could. And I just want to lead a happy, healthy, normal life."
'Fabulous career'
After he spoke out, messages of support came in from politicians, charities and members of the sporting world.
Carolyn Harris, MP for Swansea East, tweeted to say: "You will always be our Super hero. Wales loves you xxx"
Noel Mooney, chief executive of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), tweeted to say he was sorry to hear Jones' news, adding: "Ryan is a good guy with a fabulous career in sport and my thoughts and all @FAWales are with him."
In May, the Alzheimer's Society established partnerships with organisations including the Rugby Players' Association to provide a permanent way of referring any player or manager who has either been diagnosed with dementia or is caring for a loved one.
Following Jones' interview, the charity tweeted: "We're sorry to hear ex Welsh Rugby Captain, Ryan Jones, has been diagnosed with young onset dementia.
"We're working with @HealthPolicyPtp on a review of research priorities in this area. Sending Ryan and his family all of our support."
'Absolutely devastating'
Wales' deputy sports minister Dawn Bowden MS tweeted that it was "such awful news". She added: "My thoughts with Ryan and his family".
Labours' Senedd member for Newport West Jayne Bryant said: "Absolutely devastating for Ryan and his family.
"The collisions in world rugby have had such an impact on players.
"We need to protect them and world rugby needs to take action," she added.
Absolutely devastating for Ryan and his family. The collisions in world rugby have had such an impact on players. We need to protect them and world rugby needs to take action https://t.co/cqMW2wujrL— Jayne Bryant Newport West (@JBryantWales) July 17, 2022
Labour MP for Pontypridd, Alex Davies-Jones said it "highlights the need for thorough HIA's (Head Injury Assessment) and proper protocol in all contact sports and entertainment".
This is such tragic news!— Alex Davies-Jones MP (@AlexDaviesJones) July 16, 2022
Sending all the love to Ryan and his family.
But it highlights the need for thorough HIA’s and proper protocol in all contact sports and entertainment 👇 https://t.co/0j9noeg16e