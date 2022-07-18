Bin strike: GMB union to meet RCT leader for talks
Last minute talks have been agreed in a bid to avert bin workers striking.
The GMB union will meet for talks on Wednesday, 20 July, with Rhondda Cynon Taf council leader Andrew Morgan.
If talks fail 130 employees could go out for a first day of striking on July 30.
About 108,000 homes could be left without rubbish collections after 95% of GMB members at RCT council voted in May to support industrial action.
The GMB's Gareth Morgans, said: "We welcome these eleventh hour talks to try and salvage the situation.
"We're not that far away from a deal, so long as RCT are willing to listen and act on our concerns.
"This group of workers has been grossly underpaid ever since a job evaluation in 2011, and the pandemic and current cost of living crisis have brought this to the fore.
"It's time they were listened to."
The union said over the last decade local government staff have seen wages cut by about 25% in real terms.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council has been approached for comment.