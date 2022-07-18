Ceredigion Eisteddfod: Free tickets taken by 'common greed'
Free Eisteddfod tickets intended for disadvantaged families and refugees have been claimed "fraudulently or mistakenly", Elin Jones MS has claimed.
Ms Jones, Member of the Senedd for Ceredigion and chair of this year's Eisteddfod, called it "common greed".
The Eisteddfod supported her comments, expressing "huge disappointment" about what has happened.
The National Eisteddfod will be held this year in Ceredigion from 30 July to 6 August.
The organisation had made 15,000 free tickets available for "local families who do not normally attend".
Writing on Facebook, Ms Jones said: "You know who you are. Shame on you".
"Free tickets for the Ceredigion Eisteddfod that were meant for local disadvantaged families and refugees have been claimed fraudulently/mistakenly," she added.
"People who are more City than Ceredigion, who may be more affluent than disadvantaged, have been claiming free tickets.
"These people may think they're clever. But they're just demonstrating common greed - and at the expense of children in poverty and refugees."
Ms Jones, who is also the presiding officer of the Senedd, added that The Eisteddfod will now have to spend time re-validating all tickets - less than two weeks before it starts.
The Eisteddfod's website, which now shows that all tickets have sold out, states the tickets were "available for specific groups through the Welsh Government's Summer of Fun fund," with a condition of a maximum of five tickets for one day only.
Day tickets normally cost £20 for adults and £10 for children aged five to 15, with a family ticket for one adult and two children £30.
'Huge disappointment'
A spokesman for the National Eisteddfod said: "We support the comments of the chair of our executive committee in Ceredigion, and express our huge disappointment at what happened over the weekend.
"Yes, it is going to cause hours of work for us as an organisation, but much worse than that is the fact that people feel it is acceptable to apply for tickets that were for disadvantaged families, knowing full well that they were not eligible.
"We will work with Ceredigion County Council and our other partners to ensure the tickets reach those who were meant to receive them and that they have a special time in the Children's Village during the week.
"We will make no further public comment on this matter."