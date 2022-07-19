Heatwave: Provisional hottest night on record in Wales
- Published
Wales experienced its warmest night, provisional figures suggested.
Overnight on Monday, the temperature was a minimum 24.5C (76F) in Aberporth, Ceredigion, beating the previous high of 22.2C (71.96F) from 1948.
The Met Office could confirm temperatures later on Tuesday.
Wales also recorded its hottest day ever on Monday - 37.1C (98.8F) in Hawarden, Flintshire - beating a previous high of 35.2C (95.4F) in the same place in 1990.
Welsh Water said another record also went yesterday - with people across the country using more water than on any other single day - with an increase of 40% on normal usage in some areas.
In a tweet, the UK's national weather service announced: "It has provisionally been the warmest night on record in the UK.
"Temperatures didn't fall below 25C in places, exceeding the previous highest daily minimum record of 23.9C, recorded in Brighton on 3 August 1990."
After Wales’ hottest day on record - last night was our warmest night - breaking a 76 year old record. 🌅— Sue Charles (@Sue_Charles) July 19, 2022
Looks like the temperature didn’t drop below 25C in Aberporth, Ceredigion - beating the previous record of 22.2C set in Swansea, in July 1948. 📈
Graphics: Weather Online pic.twitter.com/dfrN5FLaCg
BBC Wales weather presenter Sue Charles also tweeted about the provisional figures and records tumbling.
"Looks like the temperature didn't drop below 25C in Aberporth, Ceredigion - beating the previous record of 22.2C set in Swansea, in July 1948," she said.
Welsh Water chief executive Peter Perry said despite a big demand on its reserves, there were no issues over supply.
"Yesterday along with those record temperatures we saw record water usage," he said.
"We usually supply 800 million litres of water a day. Yesterday we were up over a billion litres. So a 20% increase but in some areas that increase was 40% in some of our rural areas in Pembrokeshire and mid Wales."