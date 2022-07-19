Martin Dyer: Ex-Ipswich player killed paragliding in France
- Published
A former footballer has been killed in a paragliding accident in France.
Former Ipswich Town player Martin Dyer, 55, from Ruthin, Denbighshire, died near Annecy, in the Alps.
The family of Mr Dyer, who became a nightclub doorman, were left heartbroken by his death last Thursday.
They said of the father-of-four, who was manager of Ruthin Town reserves: "He was full of life and laughter and would drop everything in an instant if any of us needed him."
They added: "He encouraged us in everything we did, and made us believe we could achieve anything we put our minds to.
'Always spreading joy'
"The hole he leaves behind in our lives will be felt by so many, as he was loved by so many.
"He was a very funny man and was always spreading joy to others. Although our hearts are heavy the memories we have shared will live on forever."
Mr Dyer, a qualified joiner and carpenter, was father to Beth, Grace, Johan, and Theo.
His nephew Tom described his uncle as one "of the strongest men I knew".
He said: "So many great memories will live on with me forever. RIP mate."
Mr Dyer's friend and former employer, Russ Williams, who owns gyms in Caerwys and Wrexham, said the death was "a massive shock".
"He was one of the best lads in Ruthin," Mr Williams said.
A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died in France and are in contact with the local authorities."