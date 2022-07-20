Network Rail ordered to improve train services in Wales
- Published
Network Rail has been told to improve the reliability of trains in Wales after fewer than 70% of services were on time.
The rail regulator said Network Rail's services in Wales have "declined considerably", in a critical report.
The number of cancellations in the year between April 2021 to March 2022 almost doubled from the previous 12 months, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said.
Network Rail admitted its performance "isn't where passengers want it to be".
The ORR also said the company's performance in the Wales and west of England region had deteriorated far quicker than other regions, with particularly poor performance in Wales.
Network Rail is the public sector company which owns and repairs the railway infrastructure such as track, bridges and tunnels in Wales, as well as in England and Scotland.
Just 69.6% of trains were on time compared to 80.2% the previous year.
The ORR said Network Rail Wales and Western will face action if there is "insufficient progress".
Delays were blamed on staff shortages due to the Covid pandemic as well as damage caused to the network by last autumn and winter's five named storms Arwen, Barra, Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.
It was also affected by increased track faults, such as on the south Wales main line.
"Extreme weather has hit Wales more than other parts of the network," Richard Coates, deputy director of railway, planning and performance at the ORR told BBC Radio Wales.
'Weather resilience is an issue'
He said some of the responsibility lies with train operating companies, but added that Network Rail had "work to do".
"Weather resilience is an issue in the region so Network Rail can make sure things like track and overhead lines are resistant to the weather," he said.
"We do pinpoint that more needs to be done in Wales and Western than in other regions."
The ORR warned it will take enforcement action against Network Rail if there is "insufficient progress" in delivering improvements and tackling a backlog of infrastructure inspections.
Network Rail said it had developed a joint plan with Transport for Wales to introduce improvements.
"We are committed to providing the best service possible for passengers in Wales and Borders," said Nick Millington, route director for Wales & Borders at Network Rail.
"The extreme weather events we have seen in the last year in Wales, such as Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin and the extreme heat this week, shows the scale of the challenge we're facing."
Among the improvements made, the company said, was lifting the bridge at Black Bridge, near Machynlleth in Powys, away from a flood zone, improvements on the Conwy Valley line as well as installing 10,000 tonnes of rock to the side of cliffs along the Severn Estuary on the Cambrian line between Newport and Gloucester.
Network Rail staff are due to walk out on 27 July and again on 18 and 20 August in a row over jobs, pay and conditions. In a separate dispute, train drivers, including those at Great Western Railway, are to strike on 30 July.