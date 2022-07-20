Fountain fall: Grace, two, still critically ill
A two-year-old girl found submerged in a fountain has returned to Wales, but remains in a critical condition.
Grace, from Torfaen, was unconscious when she was rescued during a family day trip to Fishponds Park in Griffithstown on 12 July.
She was taken to the specialist unit in Leicester where she had previously had a heart and lung bypass.
Grace has now returned to hospital in Cardiff though remains on a ventilator, her mother Hannah Lear said.
She was unconscious and not breathing when pulled from the park fountain last week. She was given CPR by passers-by who kept her alive until emergency services arrived.
She was taken to Leicester but doctors have given her the all-clear to be moved closer to home, at the University Hospital of Wales.
Mrs Lear posted on social media that messages of support from the public meant everything to the family during "the most horrendous week".
She said: "Grace is still on the ventilator and critically ill and will likely be deemed as that for a while yet.
"She still has such a long long way to go before she's better and strong again, but all the treatment she needs to continue receiving including the ventilator can be done at Cardiff.
"Although everything is still quite daunting to Sam and I including what the future may hold, it's definitely a breath of fresh air being able to be that bit closer to home."
She added: "Grace's health is the most important reason of course, but the second biggest is that we can be closer to our two boys Benjamin and Noah. We have missed them terribly and they'll now have the chance to spend the day with us and an overnight stay and just see their Mummy and Daddy and their little sister whenever they want to.
"Sam and I just want everyone to know how much every single message, comment, share, donation - absolutely everything, has meant to us.
"We've had the most horrendous week but all that has given us a bit of comfort and you've all given your support and been behind us and Grace when we're strangers to the majority of you.
"That means everything."