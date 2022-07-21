Train tracks fall woman looks for her lifesaver
- Published
A 21-year-old woman who feels she "cheated death" after surviving a fall onto live train tracks wants to find the man who saved her life.
Tegan Badham said she hopes to "give him a big cwtch" - the Welsh for hug.
The hospital worker from Cwmbran, Torfaen, fell onto the tracks at Kings Cross St Pancras station in London on 10 July.
Following the fall she was taken to hospital and treated for burns and a possible chipped bone in her back.
"I fell near where the train comes around the corner. For the first couple of seconds I didn't know what was going on," said Tegan, who was in London attending Wireless festival.
"I tried to get myself up but I was getting electrocuted. I don't know how to describe that feeling, I felt it through my whole body."
"I couldn't move - it was so powerful I couldn't take my hands off it [the track]," she added.
"I remember a man pulling me up but I didn't really know what was going on. I was crying, everyone was around me and I was scared.
"I felt like I cheated death."
Tegan, who works at The Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, has taken time off work to recover and has had anxiety and panic attacks.
"I want to find the man who saved my life and thank him," she said.
"My friend was speaking to him after it happened but he had to go and get the train.
"I want to thank him on repeat for hours. I think he is a man in his 30s with light brown hair."
"I didn't get to thank him and now I want to give him a big cwtch."