Ruthin: Four people in hospital after crash
- Published
Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash.
Two air ambulances were among a number of emergency vehicles sent to incident on the A494, near Ruthin, Denbighshire.
It happened between the Griffin Inn pub and the B5430 turn off at Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd. The ambulance service said they were called at about 13:12 BST.
The road was closed but North Wales Police have since re-opened the road in both directions.
An ambulance service spokesman said: "We sent four rapid response vehicles, three emergency ambulances, and two Wales Air Ambulances to the scene.
"One patient was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, and another was conveyed to the same destination by road.
"Two patients were also conveyed to Wrexham Maelor Hospital."
Meanwhile, the A494 between Bala and Dolgellau is closed from Llanuwchllyn towards Dolgellau because of a separate crash.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were called at approximately 14:40 BST.
They added: "We sent one rapid response vehicle, one advanced paramedic practitioner, one emergency ambulance and one Wales Air Ambulance to the scene."