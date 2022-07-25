Rail strikes Wales: Disruption warning as two days of action loom
Train operators in Wales have warned of more disruption to the rail network as two days of strike action are set to take place this week.
Industrial action by more than 40,000 railway workers who are part of the RMT will see nearly all rail services cancelled on Wednesday.
It follows strike action last month over pay, jobs and working conditions.
Then on Saturday, train drivers at seven rail companies will walk out over a separate dispute.
TfW is not involved in either of these disputes, but the company said its but its services will be disrupted, particularly on Wednesday.
A handful of trains will be running on Wednesday.
Many routes cancelled
The action comes a week after passengers were urged to avoid travelling by train as almost all trains ground to a halt, during the biggest strike in 30 years.
On Wednesday, as the new action begins, there will be a Cardiff to Newport shuttle, operating hourly between 07:30 and 18:30 BST.
Great Western Railway will be running a limited service between 07:00 and 183:0 with many routes cancelled and no trains before 07:00 on other days due to the knock on impact.
There will also be some trains running on the core valley lines.
Services will operate between Cardiff Central and Rhymney, Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil in an hourly service in each direction between 07:30 and 18:30.
There will be trains running between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil before 07:30 and after 18:30.
Road transport will enable customers to travel between Cardiff Central and Radyr in each direction outside these hours.
However there are warnings services could be busier as a result.
Customers with existing tickets valid for travel on Wednesday and Saturday can use those tickets any time up to 2 August or claim a full refund.