Aberavon: Missing budgie found on beach 9 miles from home
- Published
A budgie has been re-united with its owner after being found on a beach nine-miles-away from its home by a group of children.
Blue, the budgie, had been missing for four days when she was spotted on Aberavon beach in Neath Port Talbot.
The children alerted RNLI lifeguards at 14:00 BST on 13 July, and supervisor Sophie Phillips made the rescue.
"The last thing I expected to see was a budgie on the beach," said Ms Phillips.
After rescuing the lost budgie, the RLNI appealed to local vets and on social media to find Blue's owner.
Fortunately, Blue's owner spotted the lifeguard team's post and got in touch, and within just a few hours of being spotted on the beach, Blue was back home and safe.
Blue's owner was so thankful after their bird was found they made a charitable donation to the RNLI.
"We were so glad we were able to help reunite the bird with its owner," added Ms Phillips.