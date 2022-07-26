Monmouth: Tributes to Dorset man who died in alleged assault
- Published
The family of a keen golfer who died after being found unconscious on a street have said they are "heartbroken beyond words".
Andrew Nicholas, 43, from Poole, Dorset, died in hospital after an alleged assault on Monnow Street, Monmouth at 01:15 BST on 26 June.
A 19-year-old man from Monmouth has been charged with manslaughter.
Mr Nicholas's family said his golf club described him as a "legend and absolute gentleman".
Two other men from Monmouth, aged 19 and 21, were also arrested on suspicion of assault.
Gwent Police said the 19-year-old has since been released on conditional bail, while the 21-year-old was released without charge.
Mr Nicholas, known as Bandy, was "an amazing, wonderful, and loving son, brother, and uncle to his three nieces who adored him", his family said.
"He was a well-known and respected sportsman through semi-professional football and with his big passion, golf," they added. "His passing has devastated the local golf community and his golf club where he was a key member, champion, and friend to so many."
His family said members at his golf club described him as a "legend and absolute gentleman".
"The hole that has been left in the lives of so many is one that will never be filled, and the pain caused will be with us for the rest of our lives," his family said.
"His loss will never be forgotten.
"The kind words of love and support we as a family have received have been incredible."