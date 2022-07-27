Police probe death of osprey found on Criccieth beach
A police investigation is underway following the discovery of a dead osprey on a beach in north Wales.
The body of three-year-old Hesgyn was found on Criccieth beach on the Llyn Peninsula in Gwynedd this week.
The rural crime unit at North Wales Police has been notified and a forensic examination will take place to determine the cause of death.
Janine Panett, of the Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust, said it was unusual for an osprey of that age to die.
She added: "People are naturally upset when it's a bird they have followed growing up."
Hesgyn was one of a three-chick brood at Dyfi osprey project.
He was the youngest chick born to parents Telyn and Monty in 2019, with his brother Peris and sister Berthyn.
He migrated to west Africa and returned to where he was hatched last year.
Ms Pannett said: "It is sad and unfortunate that a bird of that age has died.
"He had done well to get to this age. Generally when you pass the first couple of years, the mortality figure decreases."
According to the trust, Hesgyn's return to the Cors Dyfi nature reserve was the only time two birds from the same nest brood were reported back in the UK after his sister Berthyn was spotted in Scotland last year.