Cardiff Heath Park: Children suspected to have vandalised trees
- Published
Five children aged between 11 and 13 have been identified as suspects in the search for who vandalised 20 cherry trees in a park, police have said.
The trees, which gifted by Japan to celebrate 150 years of friendship with Wales, were damaged on Monday.
They had been planted in Heath Park, Cardiff, as part of the Sakura Cherry Tree Project.
South Wales Police said officers were going door to door and checking CCTV for evidence.
The force previously said it would increase patrols around parks over the summer to tackle anti-social behaviour.
