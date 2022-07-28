Cardiff dad and son's funeral held after Bangladesh 'poisoning'
- Published
The funeral has taken place for a man and his son from Cardiff who died after a suspected poisoning in the city of Sylhet, Bangladesh.
Rafiqul Islam, 51, and 16-year-old Mahiqul, died on their way to hospital on Tuesday.
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Sylhet for the funeral, which took place at 1.30pm local time on Thursday.
Rafiqul Islam's mother, Zarina Jobbar, along with two of his brothers and sister were among those in attendance.
His wife, Husnara, along with their two other children, 20-year-old Samira and 24-year-old Sadiqul, remain in hospital.
Samira is understood to be in a critical condition.
Police are investigating their deaths, which were at first believed to be due to food poisoning.
Post-mortem examinations have been carried out and been sent to Dhaka. The results could take five days.
First Minister Mark Drakeford, whose constituency includes Riverside, where the family live, said: "My thoughts are with the Islam family and their friends today.
"We are all thinking of Husnara, Samira and Sadiqul as they are treated in hospital.
"This is a terrible incident which will have affected the wider Bangladeshi community here in Riverside.
"The Cardiff West constituency office and my Parliamentary colleague Kevin Brennan are on hand to offer support to all those who need it."