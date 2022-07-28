Caerphilly: Tributes to grandmother and granddaughter killed in crash
Tributes have been paid to a grandmother and granddaughter who died in a car crash.
Denise Hughes and Justine Hughes died at the scene of the crash in Fochriw Road, in Caerphilly county.
The blue Citroen C3 they were travelling in collided with a white Ford Ranger, at about 10:15 BST on 19 July.
Their family have paid tribute to them, describing them as "loving" and "happy".
A three-year-old boy, who was also travelling in the Citroen, was taken to hospital for minor injuries, but has since been discharged.
A 22-year-old man, who was in the Ford Ranger, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.
Their family have said they looked at Denise, 79, from Pentwyn Crumlin, Caerphilly, as the "head of the family".
"Denise was tragically taken from us, a lovely wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was adored by all," they said.
"She loved, and was loved, always willing to help anyone where she could.
"Words cannot express the pain we feel, but thanks to the support of family and friends it is made more bearable, to say she will be missed would be an understatement."
The family also paid tribute to Justine, 30, from Fochriw, Caerphilly, who they described as a "young, happy woman that sadly had her young life cut tragically short".
"A life that promised so much, but ended in tragedy, a loving mother, sister, daughter, granddaughter, and niece who gave as much love as she received.
"A mother to Megan and Rowan, they will grow up knowing how kind, happy and loving their mother was, they will never be allowed to forget."
Gwent Police has asked anyone who may be able to help with the investigation to contact them.